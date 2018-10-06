SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Saturday was Family Fun Day at the Student Prince's Oktoberfest.
The event was free for families with a donation to the Shriner's Hospital for Children.
There were clowns, zoo animals, face painting, pumpkin decorating, and more fun for the entire family.
Shriner's Hospital Director of Development spoke to Western Mass News about the importance of today's event.
"Last year," Karen Motyka tells us. "We saw over 11,000 kids at the hospital. 65% of the kids get some kind of charity care so that's doable, because of generous donations from the public. This event makes a big difference in us being able to help kids."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.