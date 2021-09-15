SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The family of a man killed in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday afternoon is speaking out exclusively to Western Mass News exclusively. The crash happened on Boston Road when the victim, riding a motorcycle, collided with a car.

Timothy Cartagena, 29, leaves behind four children, a mother, and a girlfriend. He was an only child to his mom and the whole family is devastated.

“I love him and I want him to come back,” said Noah Cartagena.

Noah is Timothy Cartagena’s five-year-old son. He and his three siblings have lost their father. The crash happened Tuesday near UHaul and NAPA Auto Parts.

Maria Beltran told Western Mass News she was Cartagena's girlfriend and Noah’s mother.

“A great father, a great friend, best friend, a great everything. He was always happy. He always wanted to be the life of the party…just make people just happy, outgoing. He was all about his dog and his kids,” Beltran explained.

Family members told us Cartegena served in the Army for six years and he wanted to continue to serve and protect people and hoped to get a job in law enforcement.

“Devastated. My nephew was known and loved by everyone. He was a good guy. He went to Afghanistan, he did a couple of tours. Came out, was applying for the police department….All around a great guy,” said Javier Feliciano, Timothy’s uncle.

Feliciano shared the pain of learning about his nephew's death.

“You never expect to get a call saying a loved is going to pass away or they’re working on him. They said it was a tragedy. I asked the nurses in the hospital and they said he didn’t suffer,” Feliciano added.

Springfield Police told us a preliminary investigation reveals the motorcycle rider was driving at a high rate of speed, but Cartegena's family said they believe he sped up to try to avoid the crash.

“...He wasn’t able to stop and he made contact with the vehicle. His helmet came off and he had trauma to the head,” Feliciano explained.

Cartegena's mother is still processing everything.