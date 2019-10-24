RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Delivering a baby at home is not unheard of, but for one woman in Russell, it definitely wasn't a part of her plan.
With her baby boy ready to make his entrance into the world, her family rallied around her to help with the delivery.
"This is Grayson Daniel Thuin and he was born October 20, 2019 at 5:04 a.m. and he was born here at home," said Ashleigh Bishop.
Nine months pregnant, Bishop was expecting her baby boy any day, but Sunday morning, she woke up to a big surprise.
"I got out of bed, went to the bathroom, and noticed my water had broke," Bishop explained.
What came next was something she never saw coming.
"When I woke up at 4 a.m., I was like okay, I have time because I labored for 22 hours the first time," Bishop noted.
Bishop planned to deliver at a hospital, but her baby, Grayson, wanted to get to know his new home a little sooner.
"With one push, his head was out. Another, his torso and another was the rest of his body. It all happened within five minutes of pushing," Bishop explained.
Although things didn't go as planned, she said she's lucky her mom and boyfriend were there to help deliver the baby.
"Our plan was for me to come get my other grandson. I got here and that didn't quite happen," said Ashleigh's mother, Melissa O'Neill.
O'Neill told Western Mass News that when her daughter told her it was time to push, all she could do was stay calm and step in to help.
"I went into mom mode, I guess. I knew I needed to be there for her and the baby. We got the operator on the phone, put her on speaker phone, and she then, shortly after that, announced she had to push and basically right after that, the baby had arrived," O'Neill noted.
She's still trying to process the situation, but looks at the experience as a complete miracle she was grateful to be a part of.
"It's a blessing that nothing went wrong. Everything went as perfect as possible. We were mellow and followed what the operator was saying. None of us panicked and we worked together. It was just so easy and it flowed," O'Neill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.