SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The family of the man involved in a shooting Sunday morning along I-91 in Springfield is speaking exclusively with Western Mass News.

Mass. State Police have not confirmed the death, but the family reached out to Western Mass News Monday evening after the three suspects in the case were formally charged.

The family of 31-year-old Gabriel Irizarry Feliciano told us that he was driving his Ford F-150 along I-91 north in Springfield Sunday morning when he was shot.

State police have not confirmed Feliciano is the victim, but the family believes this was a case of mistaken identity.

"They called me at two o'clock in the morning. They told me he got shot. We just lost it. My reaction was 'Okay, he got shot,' but we never expect for him to be the way he was, in that bed, and just plugged into that machine breathing for him," said cousin Katiria Feliciano.

Mass. State Police allege that just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, November 3, Isaiah Fraticelli, Luis Cotto, and Keith Cotto were driving along I-91 north in Springfield when they fired gunshots at a Ford F-150.

State Police have not released the identity or current condition of the driver, but family members told Western Mass News that 31-year-old Gabriel Irizarry Feliciano of Holyoke was in the car and has died.

His cousin and brother-in-law spoke exclusively with Western Mass Mews, but wished to not show their faces on-camera.

"Everybody loved him. He did stuff for the community, so we don't understand the reason why these people did this to him. We think it was a confusion with somebody else. That's all we can think about because he was never i the streets. He had nothing to do with drugs or street stuff related, nothing at all. He was always helping others," said Feliciano.

Feliciano's family said he came to Holyoke from Puerto Rico 14 years ago and leaves behind a wife and three young daughters.

"The whole thing's just crazy. I was with him Saturday night and two hours later, that happened. It's a sad, sad story," added brother-in-law Naldo Lopez

Lopez said Gaby was part of his 'Stop the violence' campaign. a movement Lopez started 15 years ago when his mother was shot and killed.

"He loved doing community work. He would help anybody, no hesitation. He was the light of the room," Lopez explained.

Feliciano added, "he was like the sweetest guy you will ever met. He was kind, humble. He loved helping others. He used to love helping others. It wasn't fair what happened to him, so we want justice for Gaby."

The family said Gaby died Sunday night, but remained on life support, so they could donate his organs. They also told us they are not familiar with the three suspects charged in the shooting.

The three are being held without the right to bail.