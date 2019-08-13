SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of the man killed last night in a shooting on Grant Street is identifying him as 23-year-old Ramon Andres Guerra Rodriguez.
While the circumstances remain under investigation by Springfield Police, a vigil was held earlier tonight on Grant Street at the spot he was killed.
Loved ones brought candles and birthday balloons.
The victim would've been turning 23-years-old today.
Earlier today, we spoke with Justin Hurst, Springfield's City Council president.
After four shootings since Wednesday, two of them deadly, he's asking for the violence to come to a close.
"Between gang violence and drug violence, it's something that is not new to the city of Springfield. I think the better question is, how do we manage and how do we deal with it?" asked Hurst.
Again, Springfield Police are asking anyone with information on this Grant Street shooting and others throughout the city to step forward or use their Text-A-Tip line.
