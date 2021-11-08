SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Dwyer family told Western Mass News that they are just one family impacted by denials to state employees’ vaccine exemption requests. The family is now in limbo waiting for answers now knowing their son’s case file has been turned over.
“They’ve turned their back on my son,” said Lynn Dwyer.
She told us that her 24-year-old son is on the spectrum and had a connection with his service coordinator through the Department of Developmental Services in Springfield.
“We developed a good relationship pretty quick,” Dwyer recounted.
On October 28th, she received a call from her son’s service coordinator saying that she had been denied a medical exemption from Governor Charlie Baker's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state workers. The employee said she had a severe allergic reaction to the first dose of the vaccine and her doctor advised that she cannot get the second dose.
That worker wished to remain anonymous at this time.
Western Mass News reached out to the state who says in part: “The safety and wellbeing of our consumers is the highest priority for DDS. If personnel or service changes must occur, families are notified of these changes and the backup plans established to ensure continuity of services and supports.”
However, Lynn told us that she was the one who first reached out to DDS and that there were no clear plans for who is taking over all her sons files after over a week and a half.
“It’s overwhelming enough sometimes having an adult child with a disability, but you’re depending on people whose job it is to do this, and if they’re not there to do their job, it creates a bigger problem,” explained Dwyer.
She said that she had no COVID-19 concerns with the service worker, and wished she could continue working with her son, even remotely.
“His life matters. The state, the people making this decision, need to take that into account,” she said.
Dwyer now has to step up and fight to make sure her son will not get lost in the shuffle. She worried about the effect this will have on other families in the same boat.
“If I wasn’t here, I just wonder who would be his voice,” she told us. “It makes me wonder if that happened to me, how many other families has this affected or unknowingly?”
The state has not told us how many medical exemptions have been approved and the basis they used to approve them.
