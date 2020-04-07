SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Since last night 12 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Heritage Hall West nursing home in Agawam.
Western Mass News spoke with a family member of a resident who tested positive.
Laural Charland said she is upset she found out about her mother’s results from the social worker.
Charland told Western Mass News that she was concerned last week about her mother inside the facility, but now she has learned her mother has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Western Mass News spoke with her over the phone and she told us her mother is now showing mild symptoms.
Charland also said she thinks families need to be better informed.
"I want them to get their act in gear. Somebody’s got to do something before everybody’s family gets it. And they end up, I don’t even want to say it," Charland explained.
To address issues many are facing across the state, Massachusetts officials have a hotline at 617-660-5399.
The hotline is set up for families of nursing home residents who have coronavirus questions.
We have reached out to the spokesperson for the Heritage Hall West, but we have not heard back yet.
