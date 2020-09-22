HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A surprising court ruling has families of veterans who died in the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home wondering if justice will ever be served.
In a Hampden Superior Court decision, the man fired by the state for mismanaging the home when the coronavirus claimed more than 70 lives could now get his job back.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively with one family who no longer feels vindicated by this move.
Bennett Walsh was superintendent in March when the outbreak began, eventually killing 76 veterans including the father of Laurie Mandeville-Beaudette.
She said the reversal of Walsh’s firing feels like just another misstep in the state’s oversight of the home.
“I don’t think it’s going to be over for years, if it ever will,” she said.
The death of her father from COVID-19 is constantly relived by Mandeville-Beaudette.
James Mandeville was a resident of the home when Walsh was superintendent as the COVID-19 outbreak tightened its grip on the facility.
Walsh was fired by the Executive Office of Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders in a June termination letter signed by the governor.
But a judge in Hampden County Superior Court has reversed that firing saying only the home’s Board of Trustees has the power to fire Walsh, and Dudders overstepped her authority.
For Mandeville-Beaudette, the decision represents the failure of the state to properly carry out action against Walsh.
“It is a shame because it’s just dragging this all out for the family members,” she said.
William Bennett is the attorney representing Walsh. He claimed Walsh does not plan to return to the facility at this time. He maintains Walsh took every precaution to protect veterans during the outbreak saying in part:
“When the disease got into the Soldiers’ home, where the veterans were already vulnerable because of the living conditions and their age and health, it spread rapidly despite the good faith efforts of the staff.”
Mandeville-Beaudette said she wants to see a new superintendent with more medical background than Walsh.
“I would love to see someone you know who’s qualified, highly qualified, that has a healthcare management background and has a background in geriatrics. That’s very important,” she said.
This is a change she hopes will be one of many to benefit soldiers who survived the outbreak while remembering her own veteran who didn’t.
“It’s tough,” she said. “I have good days and bad days and it’s still really hard.”
According to the home’s Board of Trustees, there will be a meeting on Sept. 30 to discuss what steps they need to take, if any, regarding Walsh’s employment.
