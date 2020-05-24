LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Senator Ed Markey is trying to make railroads safer.
He introduced new legislation called the "Warren Cowles Grade Crossing Safety Act." The new act is named after a man who was hit and killed in Longmeadow in 2017.
Tonight, Western Mass News spoke with his sister about what this legislation means to her family.
"Even if it is one person, just try to save them," said Warren's sister, Cindy Cowles.
Cindy's brother, Warren was tragically killed by a train three years ago in Longmeadow.
"We had a blizzard that day [and] he was out plowing. He was plowing across the tracks and there were two kids in a car and they were stuck on the other side of the track," Cindy explained.
Warren was the fifth person to be killed at the Longmeadow crossing since 1975.
Since then, Cindy said she has made it her life's mission to make sure train tracks were safer - in honor of her brother.
Just last year - Senator Ed Markey said he helped the Cowles' family do just that.
They installed a gate and warning bells for when trains come rolling in - at the exact location where Warren was killed.
"What happened in Longmeadow...we have been able to correct it so that no one else is harmed," said Senator Markey.
Cowles told us the senator reached out to her family and asked if he could name a bill after her brother, Warren to help drum up support.
Senator Markey said the act would make railroads safer - across the country.
"I have introduced legislation that would spend $250 million a year, so that all of those crossings not just here in Massachusetts, but across the country have the safety precautions put in place so people don't die in their car or walking in the path of trains," Senator Markey explained.
Under the legislation - the $250 million would go to adding railroad crossing signals, gates, lights, and barriers.
That new infrastructure is something Cowles' said could save lives.
"Lights and gates...they may be a pain in the neck to some, but for a family that lost someone because there was none it's kind of hard to argue that point," Cindy noted.
