SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Family members of Heritage Hall nursing home residents speak out after the number of coronavirus cases has gone up this week.
All of these family members want their loved ones to be okay during this pandemic. They also said they understand the nursing home is under a lot of pressure.
"I try to get here every day. I go in back, I park in the back, and then I walk through the gate. There's a white gate, and I talk to him through a window,” said Bob Mancini, whose father lives in Heritage Hall West.
Mancini described what it’s like trying to see his 84-year-old father.
His dad lives in the Heritage Hall West nursing home. He can't physically visit his father because of coronavirus precautions. He said it's emotional to explain that to his father.
“That's the heartbreaking part of it. To see my father lying there, which he has dementia, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and he's saying come in, come in, and I can't come in and say hi," Mancini said.
Currently at Heritage Hall West, officials said 57 residents have tested positive for coronavirus along with 12 staff.
So far from the West Hall, there's been four deaths.
Heritage Hall East has three cases. The north hall has one, but Heritage Hall South doesn't have any.
Since Western Mass News started covering this story, family members we’ve spoken with have told Western Mass News how the nursing home was not communicating with the families.
Friday night, we heard a different side of things.
"Within three hours of them getting the test results back, about one in the morning, they called me to let me know she tested positive," said Kristina Tams, whose mother lives in Heritage Hall West.
Tams spoke about her 64-year-old mother, Sharon.
Tams’ mom was one of the first confirmed positive coronavirus cases at Heritage Hall West. She said she can get daily updates on how her mother is doing.
“I've been able to call the facility every day pretty much around this time and talk to one of the nurses who's treating my mom and see what vitals are and see how she's doing," Tams said.
Over at Heritage Hall East, a family member of someone who lives there said they're doing similar practices.
"They are calling the families regularly. When they first found out about the three confirmed cases, we got a call right away. Not once, but twice," said Dee Emery-Ferrero, whose mother lives in Heritage Hall East.
Emery-Ferrero's 95-year-old mother, Mary Bagley, lives in Heritage Hall East.
She lives in the C wing of the building, which she said houses residents with dementia. Emery-Ferrero said her mom likes to walk up and down the halls with her walker, and it is hard to explain to her mom why she has to stay put.
“She's always been a very active woman. She doesn't like to sit. She never was one to sit in front of the television or anything. She's always gotta be doing something," Emery-Ferrero said.
Spokesperson Lori Mayer said to Western Mass News in a statement:
"At Heritage Hall West, we are adhering to CDC and CMS guidelines and recommended protocols for COVID-19. We continue to follow the letter of the direction of the Massachusetts Department of Health in an effort to contain and minimize the spread of the virus."
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story.
