HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A teenager who had been reported missing in Holyoke has been found.
Eva Sicard's family confirmed to Western Mass News that Eva is now safe.
Eva, 13, had been last seen around 8:30 a.m. Monday near KMart on Route 5 and Whiting Farms Road.
Wednesday morning, our crew walked into the police department to find Eva's family sitting in the lobby. They said she has been found by police, but as of right now, they have not been able to speak with her.
This morning, a group of moms came together to search for the young teenager in the KMart parking lot in Holyoke since they said that was the last place she was seen two days ago when she disappeared.
Her godmother spoke with Western Mass News. She said the family just wants to thank the public for their help searching for Eva in this difficult time.
Eva went missing Monday morning when she was on her way to catch the school bus. Later in the afternoon, her parents got a call from Holyoke STEM Academy saying she never came to school. Then around 6:30 that night, her family reported her missing.
Again, Eva has been found by police, but it is still unclear what happened these past two days.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
