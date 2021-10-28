HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A memorial service was held Thursday night for a 13-year-old Holyoke Community Charter School student, who died from COVID-19 complications. The school said after an increase in cases, they will be going fully remote for all of next week.
Giada Rodriguez, known as Gigi, is being remembered by the community as a bright girl. Her family told us they believe she was exposed to COVID-19 in school and now they want to see other parents get the choice to either send their kids to the classroom or enroll in remote learning.
"She asked her sister for a hug before she left and we didn't even get out of the dining room when she collapsed," said Wanda Rodriguez, Gigi's mother.
Friends and family said their goodbyes to 13-year-old Giada Rodriguez on Thursday night. The Holyoke Community Charter School student, known as Gigi, died last Friday from COVID-19 complications.
"Gigi was an old soul, she loved music, sang beautifully, she was bougie, she liked fashion, she was very intelligent, book smart but deep thinker," said Deborah Rodriguez, Gigi's aunt.
The Rodriguez family told Western Mass News they believe Gigi came in contact with the virus at school. She tested positive for COVID on Oct. 10th. Holyoke Community Charter School would not comment on her death, but did tell Western Mass News that due to an increase in COVID cases at the school, all students will move to remote learning for all of next week. They said in part:
“All students and staff must get a PCR COVID-19 test on November 2. Those who test negative for COVID-19 will return to the building on Monday, November 8, 2021."
Those who knew and loved Gigi are now calling for more learning options as global data shows the pandemic is still far from over.
"We can take all of the steps required, we can wash your hands and wear the double mask, but where does that leave us if a life is still taken," said Jocelyn Rivera, a former music teacher at Dorman Elementary School in Springfield.
Rivera told Western Mass News she was a music teacher at Dorman Elementary in Springfield, ultimately deciding to leave her job late last school year after losing her father to COVID-19.
For months, she was unable to shake her fears of possible exposure to the virus that could go on to claim the lives of more loved ones.
"I had high anxiety, I cried every day and so it was me or continuing my passion with the students of Springfield which I truly am passionate about but I really had to make that decision," said Rivera.
Rivera said losing a local student this way is a nightmare no community should have to endure. She said parents should be given the option between in-person learning and remote learning for their children, a choice Rivera said could save a life.
"No matter what the circumstances is or the things we can’t control, we have to take a stance for our children," said Rivera.
A funeral service for Gigi will be held Friday.
Western Mass News also reached out to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and they said in part:
"The state has been providing mobile and rapid testing for the school community. DESE and state health officials will continue to work with the school to test students, staff, and families and help keep the community safe. During the school closure, students will be able to learn virtually through livestreaming.”
