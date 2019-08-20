SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - School will be back in session in many cities and towns next week, including Springfield.
Next week also marks one year since Michele Barrows, a school crossing guard, was hit and killed while working along East Street.
It was at the corner of East Street and Bowles Park when Michele Barrows was hit and killed on August 30, 2018, a bouquet of flowers still on display
As we approach a new school year, Michele's daughter, Annettee, is asking everyone out on the road to please slow down and be aware of your surroundings so another family doesn't have to go through the tragic heartbreak that her's has.
"You’re getting yourself behind a wheel of a vehicle that could impact a lot of people’s lives and kill people," Annette Barrows-Brinegar, daughter of Michele Barrows, tells us.
Annette says not a week goes by where she doesn't think of her mom's tragic death.
"I relive it. I see her get hit all the time," explained Annette.
Annettee was sitting at the corner of East Street and Bowles Park on August 30 last year when a car hit and killed her mom.
It was only Michele's third day as a school crossing guard, a job she had been wanting to do for so long.
"I’ve been down that way maybe five times since the incident and every time I tense up. I instantly start crying and I scream," continued Annette.
Springfield Public Schools tells Western Mass News the safety of crossing guards is in the hands of drivers.
"Be aware of crossing guards. You can’t miss them. They have bright jackets on, they have red stop signs, they’re very well trained, and they put themselves in harm’s way every day to make sure our children get to and from school safely," says Springfield Public Schools spokespersoN Azell Cavaan.
As Annette and her family continue to try to move on, the Springfield School Committee wanted to honor Michele's work.
A new educational program called "Barrows' Buddies" was set up to go over pedestrian safety with elementary students.
"It’s a really good way to honor the legacy of Michele Barrows and also help our students in moving forward," stated Azell.
"Get to school and just be safe," added Annette.
In addition to "Barrows' Buddies" honoring Michele's work, Annette shared with us that her mom's name will be added to the National Memorial to Fallen Educators in Emporia, Kansas.
The National Teachers Hall of Fame broke ground for the memorial in 2013 after the Sandy Hook School shooting.
The names of teachers and education support professionals who died in the line of duty are engraved on the granite tablet.
