CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We continue our coverage on the death of Master Sgt. Luis Deleon-Figueroa, the Chicopee native that was one of two soldiers killed in combat overseas.
Deleon-Figueroa was assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
Deleon-Figueroa and Master Sgt. Jose Gonzalez was completing a combat operation in Afghanistan at the time of their death.
Deleon-Figueroa's foster parents are devastated, but Friday morning as Western Mass News sat down in their living room, it was a conversation mixed with smiles and crying.
Lisa and Bill Campbell met Luis when he was just seven years old during a football practice. He initially just joined the football team that their kids were playing on, but he slowly became family.
Luis’ grandma was his sole mother figure and she asked for their help given that he had a bad temper.
The Campbells said that Luis quickly became their son and someone who overcame many stumbles in his life.
They said he already came from a good family, and all that they did was to step in to help get him back on the right track considering he had a temper growing up.
He would grow into a man that they became proud of, making the news of his death all the more difficult to process.
Lisa Campbell, Luis's foster mother, spoke about the difficult news.
“You want to know some of the details. Was he alone, how bad did he get hurt, did he suffer. All the normal stuff. But yet he was doing what he wanted to do, these were challenges for him and he worked hard at every challenge and he knew overcome it because overcame many challenges in his life," Lisa Campbell said.
It is worth noting that today would have been Luis’ 32nd birthday.
Although they wish they were celebrating it, they are now spending the day gathering pictures for his funeral services.
Deleon’s body is being transported to Dover Air Force base in Delaware where his fiancee and children will be there to greet them.
More will be heard from the Campbells later tonight on Western Mass News at 5 on ABC40.
