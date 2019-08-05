SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Twenty-six years ago today, 10-year-old Holly Piirainen went missing.
Her family is asking anyone who may have information regarding her disappearance to come forward.
They have been looking for answers after Holly disappeared during a family vacation in Sturbridge back in 1993.
Her remains were found later that year in a wooded area in Brimfield.
No one has been charged in her death.
“The Piirainen family has been coping with this tragedy for twenty-six years. Along with Holly’s family, I, members of my office, and the Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the case have never stopped investigating to bring justice to Holly and her family. We continue to ask members of the public who may have any information please contact us," Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a statement Monday.
There is a $40,000 reward for solving this case.
If you have any information, call the State Police detective unit assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney's office at (413) 505-5993 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the messge, type SOLVE and your tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.