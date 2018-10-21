STRUBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's been twenty-five years since a Grafton girl went missing, and family and friends are hoping to get the public's help as they search for answers.
The family Holly Piirainen held a tips campaign Sunday evening, the second one the family and investigators have had, where they asked the public to come in to the Sturbridge Host Hotel, and provide them with any information they may have.
Holly was just 10-years-old when she was vacationing with her family at a cottage in Sturbridge back in 1993.
When the family noticed she was missing, they immediately called police, and the only thing they were able to find was one of her sneakers.
Despite the family's attempts to try and find her, her remains were found later that year in a wooded area in Brimfield by hunters.
"She was just an innocent girl," Holly's aunt, Carla Jackman, tells us. "Not doing anything she shouldn't have been able to do, and somebody with bad intent obviously abducted her."
Carla tells Western Mass News that this year, they are pushing even harder for answers.
"I just want the community to know that," stated Carla. "She was a wonderful, little girl, and she's a part of our family. There's a hole in our family with her gone, and we think of her every day."
Sarah Stein is a cold case consultant that has been working with the family, and tells us why it's so important to hold a tips campaign.
"People's relations change, and," said Sarah. "People will feel more comfortable talking twenty-five years later. It's important to keep that public awareness."
Friends and family gathered for a vigil, where they remembered Holly, saying if she were still alive today, she would've been 35-years-old.
Sarah Stein says in a sense, it's inspiration that the family hasn't given up hope, and they're asking of the same from the community.
"Holly was loved," says Sarah. "She was a daughter, she was a niece, she was a sister, and every child deserves that justice. Here family certainly deserves answers as to what happened to her."
To the person responsible for her death, Carla Jackman says it's time they come forward.
"Give yourself up," stated Carla. "Twenty-five years is long enough. Hopefully they have some type of conscious and still want to come clean."
There is a $40,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.
This is a case that the Massachusetts State Police continues to investigate.
By seeking input from the public, the family hopes it'll lead to justice.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Hampden County State Police Detective Unit at 413-505-5993.
You can also text a tip to 274-637 with the subject 'Solve Holly Piirainen'.
