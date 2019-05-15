HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The family of a man shot and killed in Holyoke on Tuesday is voicing their rage and anguish.
We are also learning the suspect is a 67 year old Holyoke man with no prior criminal history in the city.
Officials have confirmed to us that an interaction between suspect and victim happened at Dock's Classics Car dealership before Aribertic Rodriguez, 20, was killed on Clemente Street yesterday afternoon.
Rodriguez's family said the 20 year old was trying to buy a car there yesterday.
"It doesn't even have to be an enemy to kill you. My brother goes to buy a car, my brother's dead. That's the phone call I get," said the victim's brother, Vincente Torres.
Candles, marker-written messages, and bottles of Hennessy liquor are all that remain after police cleaned up their investigation on Clemente Street - offerings of remembrance left by the family and friends of Aribertic Harry Rodriguez.
"He was trying to buy a car for his mom. He was a good kid, he had a good heart." said the victim's uncle, Edgar Hernandez.
The investigation found Rodriguez shot dead and 67-year-old Paul Paradzinski, a man with no criminal record in Holyoke, charged with murder.
"He didn't have no arms, he wasn't armed. He just wanted a car, that's it," said a friend.
The gates were locked at Dock's Classics, but we spoke an employee outside. He didn't want to go on-camera, but told Western Mass News no signs of argument were heard before the gunshots rang out.
Meanwhile, the victim's family is left to mourn.
"He didn't do anything to deserve this. All I want is justice for my son," said the victim's mother, Evangelina Barrios.
Paradzinski was not arraigned on Wednesday. We have been to Holyoke District Court several times. They have no records for him yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.