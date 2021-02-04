NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Northampton officer hospitalized following a high-speed crash on Route 66 over the past weekend. His family is now speaking out for the first time since the accident, offering an update on his condition.
Officer Matthew Knowlton with the Northampton Police Department, a man who joined the cities force roughly one year ago.
"February 2020, just at the beginning of the pandemic," said Northampton’s Police Chief Jody Kasper. "So he had an interesting entry into the world of policing."
But even after a year of working on the front lines, his most dangerous day of the job came last Saturday, January 30, when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle going 70 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Kasper told Western Mass News that the moment of an impact led to Officer Knowlton's badly broken leg.
"He was trapped in the vehicle at first and couldn’t get his door open," she explained. "He ultimately climbed out through the window with a broken leg to go over to help the other driver."
That heroic sacrifice ultimately allowed him to help the other driver escape her car, all details he failed to mention to his sister, Celena Kapushinski.
"He did happen to leave out that he cut himself out of his seatbelt and attempted to render aid to the other motorist, the person who hit him," Kapushinski explained. "Everyone is touched by what he tried to do for the other person in the accident. I don’t think he realizes how far this has reached, but I do, and it brings me to tears to think so many people are in support of him."
She told Western Mass News that their family has been overwhelmed with love and well wishes Officer Knowlton has received from all over the country.
Kapushinski added that her brother is currently keeping his spirits up, even with three surgeries so far, another on the way Friday, and no visitors allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"He does have a long journey ahead in his recovery, and like with everything in life and life experiences, they change us," she noted. "I know that having the number of support people are offering now is going to be beneficial for him."
He wasn't the only person hurt in this. The other motorist is also recovering in the hospital with unknown injuries.
The department is also speaking out for the first time since the accident, offering insight into their current investigation.
"It is still under investigation. I would like to have an answer for you now about what the outcome would be. But we anticipate the charges are likely. We are still in the investigative phase and waiting for a few more answers," Kasper said. "I know there is speculation about the impaired operation in this case, but we are not making any statements about that until we get the facts."
"It adds another element, mentally for him to think about the other person right now and what’s going to happen with the investigation," Kapushinski said. "I like to keep him on track to thinking about his recovery and take each day and moment at a time. He doesn’t see that this has been a heroic deed. He was doing what his duty was to do."
