SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A Springfield man is fighting for his life after getting into a car accident during a shift delivering pizzas.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively with his family to find out more about his recovery.
“My brother, he’s the kind of person that would do everything for everyone and pretty much nothing for himself,” Juan Alicea-Cruz said.
26-year-old Billy Alicea-Cruz was critically injured in a crash that took place on Boston Road last month. The other driver involved only suffered minor injuries.
“He has broken every single bone in his legs. He broke his arm, he has a fractured skull…His lungs aren’t doing so good. They’re not getting better and the doctors are saying they’re going to get worse,” his brother Juan said.
After being bullied for a deformity he was born with, Billy eventually dropped out of high school and had a few run-ins with the law.
But his brother Juan told Western Mass News he was just starting to turn his life around, working at Domino’s Pizza, getting his own apartment, and purchasing a car, which was completely destroyed in the crash.
According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, Billy struck a vehicle in the oncoming lane which caused his car to split in half, but the crash remains under investigation.
Juan said the hardest part of supporting his brother during his recovery was trying to do so while in a different state.
“I’m taking a leave from work trying to jump through all the hoops to try and get that emergency leave put in,” Juan said.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help get Billy back on his feet once he's able to return home. While his road to recovery won't be easy, his family said they will be by his side through it all.
“I want him to have security something that he’s never had ever,” Juan said.
