HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The family of a Holyoke man who was killed earlier this month is speaking out.
Five siblings sat tightly together Monday on their living room couch, sharing stories about their father, Jesus Nieves.
Nieves was remembered as a great dad and a family man.
Michael and Felisha Nieves, the son and daughter of Jesus Nieves, particularly had fond memories spent with their father.
"He was only at work or he was with us, bring us to the park, to the movies I know my dad and Jivon played basketball any chance that they had," Michael said.
They tell Western Mass News some of their best memories of him when they were all together.
"He loved going to the movies, that was his favorite thing.. with us. Like every other weekend, we would go to the movies. Like every week he would tell us about a movie in theaters," Michael noted.
According to court documents, on April 10, Nieves was hit by a car after getting into some sort of altercation with Juan Antuna.
Nieves was taken to the hospital where he later died. His family said it still doesn't feel real.
They have said that they are now just trying to move forward.
"We just want to make him proud. We are not angry. We are not spiteful. We don't want anything bad to happen to anyone else. We just want to be strong and make him proud as he can be," Felisha said.
Antuna is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to a murder charge last Tuesday in Springfield District Court.
