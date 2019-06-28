HINSDALE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New developments on a story Western Mass News has been following closely, the search for a missing woman in Berkshire County.
The family of Jackie Coutinho is taking new action in the efforts to help get her home.
The 53-year-old woman disappeared while visiting her sister in Hinsdale.
Today marks forty-five days since Jackie’s disappearance and the family is now taking a different tone.
“We’re frustrated. We’re heartbroken. We want an answer," Jackie's sister, Angela Stetson, tells us.
Angela still waits for answers as to what happened to her sister.
Jackie was visiting in April when she went in the backyard to look at birds, but then she left without a trace, only leaving with the clothes on her back.
Desperate for answers, Jackie’s four daughters hired Conrad McKinney, a private investigator, who came to Hinsdale on Friday to conduct his own search.
“Someone out there has to know where she is. Someone must’ve seen something, someone must’ve helped her, and people don’t just disappear,” says McKinney.
Hinsdale Police say they looked for Jackie for two days after she went missing, but came up with no leads.
That’s why McKinney is now getting involved.
“With the dogs here, I know they didn’t pick up the scent that well in the back, and, from what I understand, the dogs were down the street and they only got part of the street," stated McKinney.
Angela tells Western Mass News they have been searching a two-to-three mile radius of her home, looking in the woods.
“It’s hard to go day after day and try to go on with your daily life with it constantly in the back of your mind of, 'Where is she? Is she okay? Is she going to come home?',” said Stetson.
Now, with no answers and time ticking, the Hinsdale and State Police are coordinating another search, this time with cadaver dogs.
Angela’s hoping they find her, but alive and well.
“She can always come home, and, if she’s able to, just reach out to us or the police or somebody just to let us know she’s okay, and we’ll respect her wishes if she doesn’t want to be home. We just need to know that she’s okay. What I’m hoping is that anybody with anything, I don’t care how insignificant they think it is, to give us a call, because there could be something out there," added Stetson.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hinsdale Police Department.
