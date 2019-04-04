SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The family of a missing Springfield man, Andrew Pearson, spoke out Thursday.
The 25-year-old hasn't been seen since late January when he left work.
During a press conference held this morning at Springfield Police headquarters, Pearson’s mother was emotional and pleaded with the public for answers.
According to investigators, the last time Pearson was seen was when he left work at Panera Bread in East Longmeadow on January 28.
Since then, the Springfield Police Department has been looking for Pearson following up on every tip.
Police said that they thought they had a break in the case in February when Pearson's bank card was used, but that turned out to be a dead end when a cousin was the one using the card.
His family said that someone doesn’t just disappear without a trace. They are begging the public for their help.
Springfield Police believe that Pearson may no longer be in the Springfield area, but they do think someone in this area knows where he might have gone.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Springfield Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.