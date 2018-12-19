WESTFILED, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's been four days since a Westfield woman went missing after walking out of Baystate Noble Hospital with no shoes, wearing only leggings and a hospital johnny.
Now, Jordyn Brown's family has a passionate plea to a 28-year-old woman, begging for her to come home.
"It's just been a lot of people in the house," Jordny's mom, Joan Menzel, tells us. "A lot of family around, [and] a lot of praying and waiting."
The days are long and full of worry for Jordyn Brown's husband of three years, Kevin, and her mother, Joan.
Brown has been missing since late Saturday morning from Baystate Noble, seemingly missing without a trace down Court Street.
For the family that's lived in Westfield for seventeen years, they've reached out to everyone in their circle.
"I have no idea," stated Kevin in regards to his wife's whereabouts. "I've given the police every possible thing I could think of."
The family tells Western Mass News that she could have connections in Springfield and Holyoke with people they may not personally know.
"We honestly feel she is with somebody right now," stated Joan. "Somebody that feels they're protecting her for whatever reason. Whoever that is, please know that she's loved and wanted. We need her back."
"She's an amazing person," says Kevin. "A great mom just going through a difficult time."
"Obviously," continued Joan. "She's going through something more than she's ever gone through in her life."
Every minute someone you love is missing can feel like an eternity.
Jordyn's family is hoping their love for her will be the connection, reaching across the passing hours and worry, to bring her home.
"I just want Jordyn to know that we're here," continued Kevin. "There's many people that love her very much."
"Kevin and Cooper want her back," said Joan. "Cooper needs to know his mother's okay."
Jordyn Brown is 5'2", around 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Westfield Police believe she could be outside the greater Westfield area, and are asking everyone to keep an eye out.
If you have any information on Brown's whereabouts, call Westfield Police at 413-527-6154.
