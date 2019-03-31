WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of Molly Bish is drafting new legislation that they hope will not only help solve their case, but help protect other victims.
Western Mass News spoke with Heather Bish-Martin, Molly's sister, earlier today, and she says that, even though it's been nineteen years since Molly was abducted and killed, they still don't have enough answers.
Now, they're hoping this bill would help law enforcement solve cases like Molly's.
"We want to get that perpetrator off the street as soon as possible, so that," Bish-Martin tells us. "Other people aren't at risk or getting hurt or getting taken."
It's been close to nineteen years and the Bish family is still working to find out what happened to Molly the day she was abducted from her life guard post at Comins Pond in Warren back in June of 2000.
That's why they are working with state legislators to draft a bill that would allow investigators to take advantage of familial DNA testing.
Molly's body was later found in the woods in Palmer about five miles away, and the person who killed her is still on the loose.
"Our law enforcement," continued Bish-Martin. "Would be able to look at these genealogy websites and see if a partial DNA match would match somebody in the perpetrator's family, and, if so, they do their old school investigative work, bringing that person and where they live in the area."
She tells Western Mass News that the goal is ultimately to help bring closure to families like hers.
"Sometimes," stated Bish-Martin. "These people are under the radar. They aren't caught in their crime. Many times, they've committed multiple crimes, so really, for me, it's an important tool for protection, and my family and I have always talked about overreacting and over-giving all the tools that we can possibly give to people to be able to help them."
The bill, as it stands, outlines the vocabulary and procedure on how exactly law enforcement would use the DNA, and hit it would be kept confidential until a case was made or a person is charged.
"I know there's concerns about people's rights, and," said Bish-Martin. "What happens with the DNA, but I think it's more important to protect victims and more important that we have perpetrators off the street so that we're safer now."
Despite these concerns, Heather says she hopes the public will support the bill and understand why it's crucial for cases that haven't been solved.
"We keep that hope," stated Bish-Martin. "Tools are always developing, and I know that, someday, I will meet this person that did this to my sister and I will be able to ask for justice, and I hope that all families will be able to keep that hope."
The bill is still being drafted, but Heather sais she continues to work with Senators Anne Gobi and Todd Smola and will soon be working with other families in the same position to create advocacy efforts for the bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.