CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Christmas Eve, a Chicopee man went missing. His body was later found in a burned car across the border in Connecticut.

On Wednesday, one of the men charged in this kidnapping and murder investigation faced a judge in federal court.

Western Mass News spoke to Francisco Roman Jr.’s mom and uncle on Wednesday. They told us they were heartbroken after the hearing and left with no answers about why someone would kill their son in such a horrific way.

"Disappointed. All the charges he said he wasn't guilty of, you know, that broke my heart," said Mayra Arroyo, Francisco Roman Jr.’s mother.

Mayra left a virtual courtroom in great pain and sadness on Wednesday afternoon.

On December 24, 2020, Francisco was with his family celebrating Christmas Eve. He left his mom's home and was never seen again. His body was found two days later in a car engulfed in flames across the border in Connecticut. Police confirmed he suffered several gunshot wounds, which the Connecticut medical examiner determined as his cause of death.

Calvin Roberson, also known as "Cutty," faced a federal judge in Connecticut on Wednesday with Francisco’s death. The charges include kidnapping and murder. He pleads not guilty on all six counts.

Mayra, joined by her brother, told Western Mass News they were disappointed to see no remorse shown to the family.

"I want to know why they did such a thing, the way they did it. It's just a nightmare," she said. "It's just unbelievable how someone has the heart to do stuff like that and then just go on with your life like nothing ever happened."

According to court documents, obtained by Western Mass News, on count one of kidnapping conspiracy, beginning on December 1, 2020, and continuing until December 26, 2020, Calvin Roberson and Brandon Batiste, also known as “B," along with others known and unknown to the grand jury who knowingly and willfully conspired together to decoy, kidnap, carried away and held Francisco to kill him.

This is information, which Mayra said has been the most hurtful to learn.

"How they stuffed him in the trunk, all the cellphones used, the car rental, all the effort that these people put into committing this crime," she added.

Francisco’s uncle, Ruben Arroyo, told Western Mass News is he is thankful for all of those who weren’t afraid and came forward with evidence. He hopes justice will be served.

"I’m confident in the system, [and] that it's going to bring everything to light, and everything is going to be judged, according to the evidence they have," he said.

Jury selection will take place on May 6, and if Roberson is convicted, he could face the death penalty on the federal level.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this case as it develops.