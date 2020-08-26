CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Family members of a murdered young woman continue to fight for legislation that would prohibit taking photos of a crime scene.
Wednesday marks nine-years since 20-year-old Amanda Plasse was murdered in her Chicopee apartment.
The case took a turn after several police officers were accused of taking and sharing photos of the crime scene and to this day, her family continues to fight for legislation to prevent this from happening again.
"Today is a tough day. One of the toughest days, I've been here two hours, just sitting, and thinking of her and remembering her," said the mother of Amanda Plasse, Michelle Mathieson.
On the ninth anniversary of Amanda Plasse’s death, Mathieson visits her gravestone and reflects on her daughter's life that was ended too soon.
"It's hard not knowing the person she could have become. The mother she could have become, the wife she could have become," Mathieson said.
Mathieson told Western Mass News on August 26, 2011, her daughter was stabbed 16 times and bled to death in her apartment. On that day, Mathieson said police officers took photos of her daughter lying in a pool of blood and then shared those photos.
"They then preceded to share those images with other officers. One officer took his phone out at a youth football game," she said. "Showing other parents that were at the game, photos of my daughter, and he was quoted saying 'This is what I have to deal with at work.'"
Since then, Mathieson has advocated for legislation to be passed so that no first-responder could do this again.
Representative Joseph Wagner of Chicopee and Senator James Welch of Hampden District have sponsored 'Amanda’s Law'. This law is also known as bill H-3473, which would prohibit the taking or sharing of any photos of a crime victim by first responders.
Talking over the phone, Welch told Western Mass News where the bill stands today.
"Legislation was filled. It was assigned to the judiciary committee. The judiciary committee reviewed the legislation and held a public hearing," he said. "They determined they needed more time on the legislation and have placed that legislation into a study to further evaluate it, but more than likely, the bill will have to be refilled again next session."
Matheison told us she continues to fight for this law, not just for her daughter, but so that no other family will go through this.
"There's a family. There's a family behind that victim. How do you take images in their most vulnerable position, where she couldn't even say no, you can't do this, you can't take pictures of me," she said. "I didn't permit for her bloody body to be photographed, and neither did she."
Welch echos that message, saying quote:
"We want to make sure it doesn't happen ever again to a victim or any other victims' families. Because common sense would tell you that if you're in that position being a first responder, you should not be taking pictures that will be disseminated to the public."
Under the legislation, police officers could face jail time.
"First responders who violate this law could be fined up to $2,000, or imprisonment up to a year," Welch explained.
Hopeful the bill can pass the next session, Mathieson said not a day goes by without thoughts of Amanda.
