BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) — A Vermont woman's death in Springfield is now at the center of lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.
The lawsuit accuses the Springfield Police Department and the Hampden County Sheriff's Office of failing to provide medical treatment to a suspect in custody back in 2018.
The lawsuit focuses on Madelyn Linsenmeir's arrest where, during booking, she complained to Springfield police officers of chest pain and swollen knees and feet. In booking video, she can be heard begging for water and telling officers she thought she would faint.
A week later, she died in custody of the Hampden County Sheriff's Department. The ACLU claims they violated Linsenmeir's rights and caused her death.
"I really need to get some water before I, like, pass out," Linsenmeir is heard saying in booking video provided by the ACLU.
The video from late September 2018, obtained and shared by the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, showed Linsenmeir getting booked at the Springfield Police Department.
Linsenmeir was arrested in September 2018 and charged with being a fugitive from a warrant in New Hampshire and giving a false name, the family argues in the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts and Prisoners' Legal Services of Massachusetts. She had been on probation for a drug-related offense, which she was supposed to complete in Vermont. Instead, she left for Massachusetts, and the arrest warrant was issued, the family says.
Though Linsenmeir appears to give a fake name, the Vermont native admits to using drugs earlier in the day, but as process continued, Linsenmeir's tone grew more pained.
"Yeah, I'm very ill right now...but I might need to go to the hospital...I have a really, really, really bad chest, like, I don't know what happened to it. It feels like it's caving in," Linsenmeir is heard saying in the video.
In the video, she's led away and, according to the ACLU, Linsenmeir was transferred to the Western Massachusetts Regional Women's Correctional Center.
Officials with the ACLU claim that "caving in" feeling in Linsenmeir's chest was an infected heart valve. They said the Hampden County Sheriff's Department had her sent to the hospital after Linsenmeir was found unresponsive at the jail. She died October 7.
The Massachusetts ACLU now waging a lawsuit against both Springfield Police and the Hampden County Sheriff's Department.
“Madelyn's illness was treatable. Her life could have been saved; her suffering could have been spared," says the lawsuit/
ACLU representatives said in a statement about the lawsuit, in part, "People in jails and prisons do not forfeit their right to adequate, timely health care just because they are behind bars...and people suffering from addiction deserve just treatment."
They claim both Springfield Police and the Hampden County Sheriff's Department violated Linsenmeir's rights by not giving her medical care at the time of her booking.
Linsenmeir's obituary states the mother of one suffered from addiction since high school.
Steve O'Neil, spokesperson for the Hampden County Sheriff's Department, said in a statement:
"Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi extends his condolences to the family of Madelyn Linsenmeir, as he did upon learning of her passing.
And although we cannot comment on a specific death, we do offer that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department always aims to provide the best healthcare available to everyone who comes into our custody. Our award-winning public health model (that we developed) is now utilized nationwide, where individuals are linked to follow-up care in their communities to help improve their overall health outcomes. Often, individuals come to us after many years of poor health care in the community and we strive to provide the best healthcare services given the challenging circumstances of these individuals prior to them arriving in our custody."
“In Maddie’s name, we will continue to advocate for the humane treatment of people everywhere who struggle with substance use disorder, especially those who are at the mercy of a criminal justice system that is clearly not equipped to respond to the opioid crisis,” her family said in an emailed statement.
Western Mass News reached out to the Springfield city solicitor, who represents the police department. He has not responded with a comment back.
