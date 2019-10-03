WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Thursday, we spoke with the brother of Jim Roberts, the Ludlow man that died in the crash.
Joe Roberts and Western Mass News reporter James Villalobos have been in touch since Wednesday as he frantically tried to find out the status of his brother who wasn't answering his calls and was on that B-17 plane.
Connecticut State Police asked for his Jim's dental records yesterday and that’s when Joe began to lose hope that he survived.
Joe told us today that he’s numb and he’s in shock. He said his brother asked him to join him on the flight, but Joe wasn’t able to get the day off from work.
Initially, Jim was supposed to take the 4:00 flight, but switching to the earlier one was a decision that Joe said he never expected would cost him his brother’s life.
"There's so many people reaching out. Right now, there's really nothing anybody can do. Eventually, we'll get through this. I've been through it before. You learn to live in a new world and I've got to do that again. It's just going to take time," Joe Roberts said.
Now, he’s remembering his brother as a kind and caring person who would do anything for anyone.
Coming up on Eleven@11 on ABC40, we’ll have more of that emotional interview with Joe and more information about the other two western Massachusetts victims.
