SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a woman, originally from Sheffield, that was killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Boeing, Ethiopian Airlines, and a Delaware company.
The family wants to make sure there isn't a third crash involving the Boeing 737 Max 8.
The family of Samya Stumo tells us their heartbreaking story of going to Ethiopia and seeing the wreckage.
A somber tone from the family of 24-year-old Samya Stumo.
Her father, mother, and brother gathered in Chicago to tell her story.
"Samya raised pigs at the age of nine," Michael Stum tells us. "Driving a tractor and a jeep across the field to haul water to them. She traveled the world. From Peru to Denmark to Tanzania, but, despite jobs on other continents, she pursued a job in Washington D.C. Her new employer sent Samya to Uganda to set up new offices."
They're filing a lawsuit against Ethiopian Airlines, Boeing, the maker of the plane, and Rosemont Aerospace, alleged to have made a faulty sensor , which is believed to have played a role in the crash.
A separate claim has been filed against the FAA.
"Samya and her fellow passengers shouldn't have died," stated Nadia Milleron. "Those responsible for creating and selling this plane did not treat Samya as they would their own daughters. We, as passengers, need to demand that planes be safe so that no one else dies."
The family says this is the second child they've lost.
Twenty years ago, one of their children died of cancer.
After that, they moved to Sheffield and just wanted to live life together.
