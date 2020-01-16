SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The parents of a Springfield girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert following her abduction are speaking out and thanking the community.
Thursday afternoon, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood released a statement on behalf of Carl and Denise Moccia, the parents of 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia, who was abducted Wednesday afternoon from her Hill-McKnight neighborhood not long after getting off the bus from school.
An hours-long Amber Alert was canceled after the suspect's vehicle was located and stopped along the Mass. Turnpike in the Auburn/Sturbridge area around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver, 24-year-old Miguel Rodriguez of Springfield, was placed under arrest and is facing several charges.
Charlotte was located in the backseat of the vehicle and was safe. She was taken to an area hospital for evaluation before being reunited with her family.
The full statement from Carl and Denise Moccia appears below:
"My husband and I would like to thank our neighbors; the State, Chicopee and Springfield police (especially Detectives John Lopez and Angel Marrero, Captain Trent Duda, Mayor Sarno, Commissioner Clapprood; all local and national news outlets, family, friends, our Hampden Charter and St. Michael's school communities, the doctor, nurse and social worker who assisted Charlotte in the ER; and strangers near and far who, via social media, got the word out to help bring Charlotte home. In particular we'd like to thank Amanda Disley and her husband for their vigilance and courage for putting themselves in harm's way to make sure she wasn't out of their sight. The outpouring of love and support, near and far, is overwhelming. We are eternally grateful."
