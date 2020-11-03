(WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities and family members continue to search for answers 20 years after a Springfield woman was found dead.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that Karen Soucie was found dead in the bathroom of her Berkshire Avenue apartment on November 3, 2000.
Investigators determined that Soucie's cause of death was blunt trauma.
However, to this day, a suspect in the crime has never been identified.
Soucie worked at Milton Bradley at the time of her death and was the mother of two children.
"She has a large family who remain devastated by her death and steadfast in their quest to find the person responsible for the murder," Leydon explained.
Tuesday marks the 20th anniversary of Soucie's death and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, along with Soucie's family, are asking the public for help as they work to solve the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police homicide unit at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.