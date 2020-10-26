HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A family of three was displaced after a fire on Northeast Street, according to Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac.
Around 6 p.m. Monday, fire crews responded up alarms at 13 Northeast St., he said.
Responders found heavy smoke in the basement of the multi-unit apartment building. Using thermal imaging cameras, they saw through the smoke and found a fire burning in a ventilation and light shaft, he said.
The fire was knocked down quickly, though it extended into the walls and window frames of two first-floor apartments, he said, one of which got significant water damage, too.
One family of three was displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross.
No injuries were reported, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.