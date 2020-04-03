HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Officials confirmed 21 veterans died at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, and 15 of them tested positive for COVID-19. Three tests are pending, two are negative, and one is unknown.
State officials confirmed that all of the residents still at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home have been tested for the coronavirus, and 59 of them tested positive while the remaining 160 are negative.
Western Mass News spoke with the family of the resident whom they believe is the “unknown” case.
They knew him as Ronald Cyr, airman first class, and said they shared their memories of him along with their confusion over how his life came to an end.
“He was in the Air Force during the Korean conflict. He was a medic,” said Alice Cyr, his wife.
Ronald Cyr, a Wilbraham veteran, passed away March 30 in the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
His widow and two of his children spoke with Western Mass News who asked not to be shown. but instead provided pictures to show over their memories of the first-class airman.
“We met dancing. We were dancers. We were jitterbuggers. We cleared the floor when we danced,” Alice Cyr laughed.
She met her husband while he was stationed in Illinois. They later settled in Massachusetts where they raised a family, and the veteran’s zest for adventure, motorcycling and boating flourished.
“It was just a wonderful life with him, and he made it fun because he wanted to have fun,” said Carla Ambrose, Ronald Cyr’s daughter.
After years of enjoying his children and grandchildren the Cyrs said Ronald Cyr began to develop Alzheimer's disease.
“I knew I couldn’t take care of him,” Alice Cyr said.
Missy Cyr, his daughter, said the family followed through on a request from him.
“Dad also spoke that he wanted to be there,” she said.
The family placed him at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. He lived in the Alzheimer's wing until March 29 where he became one of a growing number of vets to die in the facility in a short period of time amid a COVID-19 outbreak.
“We are all in the dark,” said Jered Sasen, veterans’ service officer for Wilbraham.
He said he’s received little direction from the state on how to help the families whose loved ones have died in the facility -- a facility he always believed was a peaceful place for veterans to live
“I feel a level of guilt. I process these applications for our veterans along with every other VSO in the state,” he said.
Because the late veterans cannot have the traditional exit ceremony from the Soldiers’ Home, Sasen is sharing their memories on Facebook.
“We wanna know -- there’s things that we just don’t know,” the family said.
The Cyr family said they contacted the Holyoke Board of Health to see if there was any record of Ronald Cyr being tested for coronavirus.
“They did not have a record,” Alice Cyr said.
They said when they contacted the Soldiers’ Home, they were told he wasn't tested because hospice was involved in his care at the facility.
“They said that he was not tested because he was on hospice,” the family said.
Left with questions, and no send-off service for their airman, the Cyr family now has only memories of the man who’s big personality could never be forgotten
“He loved people, there were no strangers. He had the gift of gab and brought life to the room,” the family said.
Western Mass News reached out to the Holyoke Board of Health as well to see if they had any records of Ronald Cyr being tested for COVID-19.
