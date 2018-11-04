SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield family is speaking only to Western Mass News as they grieve the death of 27-year-old William Ramos.
The family says that Ramos was hit by a car Thursday near the North End Bridge.
"This was mom's birthday," Stephanie Cotto tells us. "The surprise birthday party that we threw. That was one of his favorite toys. This was on Christmas as well."
Pictures and happy memories are all Stephanie Cotto has left of her younger brother William.
"As a brother," continued Stephanie. "He was perfect. As an uncle, he was great, a very happy kid. He just wanted to do better. That's the only thing he wanted to do, turn his life around. That's what he was doing."
Stephanie says William walked from their house on Washburn Street over to Dunkin Donuts on West Street.
Springfield Police tell Western Mass News they responded to the area around 6:45 Thursday night after a car hit a pedestrian.
"Witnesses said," stated William's aunt Jazmine Heredia. "They had saw everything that happened. The person wasn't looking what they were doing. William tried to run for his life, but it was too late. This person was straight on and hit him."
William's family says accidents like this could be avoided if everyone takes the time to slow down.
"It's not worth taking somebody's life for a few minutes," continued Jazmine. "It's not. Let's be responsible. We're all humans. There's lives we're taking away. Lives that matter to other people."
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the funeral costs.
If you wish to make a donation, click or tap here.
