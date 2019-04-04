SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was an emotional appeal Thursday from the family of Andrew Pearson, a Springfield man who has been missing since January.
Pearson, 25, was last seen leaving work back in January and he hasn't been heard from since. His family is desperate to have him back.
"I'm asking today, pleading for the safe return of my son," said Pearson's mother Bridgett Lockett.
An emotional Lockett pleaded, begged, and urged the public to hear her cry.
"Family, sisters, aunts, someone knows something. Please. I'm pleading out of my soul today. Out of my soul. That is my first born. I gave birth to him and I want him back or to know what happened," Lockett added.
Pearson was last seen leaving work at Panera Bread in East Longmeadow around 5 p.m. on January 28.
Investigators said they don't believe pearson would just leave without telling anyone where he was going.
Police are hoping people who see this plea will want to help.
"We are hoping somebody may be able to give us a lead, like what state should we contact, what police department should we contact, what area should we start looking, so if he isn't in Springfield anymore, we are looking for that one more tip to point us in the right direction," said acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
Pearson's mother is ready for this nightmare to end.
"I'm pleading that if someone knows, something to speak up. Oh my God, text a tip," Lockett added.
Springfeild Police did say that any information might be helpful, Text-A-Tip, reaching out via phone call, or even calling a family member could get them closer to finding Pearson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.