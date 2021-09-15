SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The family of a man killed in a crash in Springfield Tuesday afternoon spoke out to Western Mass News exclusively. The circumstances involving the collision between the motorcyclist and a car on Boston Road are under investigation.
The family of Timothy Cartagena said they believe Philips Avenue should have a sign that says 'Stop'.
“He wasn’t able to stop. And he made contact with the vehicle. His helmet came off and he had trauma to the head,” said Javier Feliciano, Timothy's uncle.
The uncle of 29-year-old Timothy Cartagena, who was killed Tuesday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a car in Springfield, spoke out to Western Mass News. Springfield Police said their early investigation points to Cartagena riding at a high rate of speed, but his family said surveillance video shows him speeding up to avoid the approaching car.
The investigation is now in the hands of the Hampden District Attorney's Office and no charges have been filed. But Feliciano said he believes a stop sign near the crash scene on Boston Road at Russell Avenue is needed.
“I actually drove by last night to look at the streets. The only street right now that I looked upon was this street here. It’s the only one without a stop sign. All the other side streets had a stop sign,” said Feliciano.
Tuesday night, a vigil was held for Cartagena. His girlfriend, Maria Beltran said she noticed something.
“Last night when they were doing the candlelight it was crazy. People were speeding. And we witness people crossing the street and they almost got hit and all of that,” said Beltran.
Western Mass News brought these concerns to Springfield City Council president Marcus Williams. He told us in a statement:
“More than anything, thoughts and prayers are needed for the families affected at this time. All options are worth exploring to prevent what occurred on Tuesday. I’ve requested a meeting to discuss increased signage with DPW."
Maria believes more than a stop sign should be along Boston Road.
“I’m looking now and I think that there should be a stop sign. And there should be at least lights or something. Because it’s a busy road and people speed up and down," said Beltran.
We also reached out to Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos, the chair of public safety, he told us he also reached out to Springfield DPW about putting up a stop sign at Phillips avenue. Something has already changed, a temporary stop sign is now up at Russell Ave.
