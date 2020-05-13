HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- It's been over a month since the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home where 88 veterans died, 74 of them testing positive for the disease.
The home's handling of the outbreak and aftermath is now under intense scrutiny, as families are left with concerns about their loved ones' deaths.
Western Mass News is investigating the situation and getting answers.
Over the last few weeks, Western Mass News has spoken with families, loved ones, and those who work at the home about what went wrong.
Western Mass News spoke with one family of a veteran who died in the early part of the outbreak on March 31.
The family of Albert Nothe said they were told he tested negative, but they told Western Mass News the cause of death listed on his death certificate raised suspicions.
“He loved being in the air force reserve,” said Cindy Nothe, his sister-in-law.
When he became sick with dementia and started losing weight, his family knew they could count on the care he received at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
“They knew he was going to decline in a matter of months, so it was time to put him into hospice care,” she said.
She said he was acting like his normal self on March 3, the last time she ever saw him alive.
“He was actually dancing with me,” she said.
On March 22, she got a call from the home that COVID-19 was discovered on Albert Nothe’s unit -- 1 North.
“He had a fever, and he was tested,” she said.
She said the test results took a while to come back, and in that time, the music-loving, active veteran was deteriorating fast.
“He stayed in the recliner, wouldn’t eat and drank very little,” she said. “He never ever stayed in bed. I could never get him to stay in the recliner.”
She said she was told the first patient who tested positive was isolated.
“So if you have these other guys that you’re testing for [COVID-19], are you isolating them too, and they just kind of went, ‘No, we don’t have any place to do that,’” she said.
Veterans from two dementia wings were combined into one, she said.
“Taking people who weren’t sick and putting them in where the people were sick was just -- I just don’t understand,” she said. “What were you thinking?”
Nine days after Cindy got the call that COVID-19 was on her brother-in-law’s unit, she got another call: He died on March 31.
“When he passed away, I asked again what were his test results, and they said, ‘Nope they’re negative, we’re going with that. Basically, we aren’t going to retest him, we're not going to question this even though he was completely symptomatic for [COVID-19] for the entire nine days before he died.’ We thought that seemed like more of a cover-up,” she said.
Cindy Nothe said her concern only grew when she received his death certificate.
On it, there was only one cause of death -- dementia.
“We thought perhaps the medical examiner would flag that and question that because dementia isn’t a cause of death, but they let it go through,” she said.
“Because where he had died, at the Soldiers’ Home facility, there were so many cases reported,” said Michael Usher, funeral director of Lombard Funeral Home. “It does seem a little odd that that was a sole cause.”
The Lombard Funeral Home handled Albert Nothe’s arrangements.
“They usually ask for dementia with contributing causes,” he said. “It can’t be a sole cause.”
Usher said getting a signed death certificate and remains transferred to a funeral home usually happens within 24 hours.
In Albert Nothe’s case with the Soldiers’ Home, Usher said the process took days.
“It was probably one of the most difficult cases I’ve had in 40 years, 30years of trying to get a cause of death,” he said.
Now the state's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has begun sifting back through death certificates issued early on in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They should consider reexamining a death certificate that lists dementia in a patient who had [COVID-19] symptoms for the nine days that he became critically ill,” Usher said.
It was a quick ending of Albert Nothe’s life, one Cindy Nothe said was comfortable in the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home up until the last nine days.
“He was getting affection and positive reinforcement,” she said. “They were so good with him.”
Western Mass News reached out to state officials about whether they would reexamine a death certificate like Albert Nothe’s.
Wednesday they responded saying in part:
“The DPH review includes the death certificates of individuals who were not tested for COVID-19 but who otherwise meet epidemiological or symptoms criteria to identify whether those deaths should be included in the state’s data on COVID-19 deaths. Presumably this would include people who tested negative but had symptoms of COVID."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.