SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The daughter of a crossing guard who was hit and killed last year on East Street in Springfield is speaking out amid new details and an arraignment in the year-old case.
Last August, Annette Barrows-Brinegar watched as her mother, Michele Barrows, was hit by a car on her third day as a crossing guard.
This past Saturday, she learned for the first time the name of the man police said was behind the wheel.
'Blood Rose Rebellion' is the name of the book Barrows-Brinegar was reading last August while watching her crossing guard mother, Michele, help children cross East Street.
That title is now cruelly metaphoric.
"That’s her blood," Barrows-Brinegar said while showing blood on pages of the book.
Barrows-Brinegar was holding the book when she witnessed her mother get hit by a car, killed on the third day of her job. It was a crossing guard position she said she begged her mother not to take, but couldn't convince her to change her mind.
"Days later, she’s gone. How do you think that makes me feel?" Barrows-Brinegar explained.
More than a year later, Barrows-Brinegar received a letter in the mail, informing her the driver, Umar Chaudhry, would be charged in court. She feels justice for her family has already taken too long.
"I think they were trying to do their due diligence. However, I had pictures of the crime scene, his car, my mother...What I’m going through is hell. It’s murder. I deal with it daily. I don’t go down that street ever," Barrows-Brinegar noted.
Chaudhry is charged with a misdemeanor count of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and faces up to two-and-half-years in jail, if convicted.
However, Barrows-Brinegar views the man accused of killing her mother through her own code of justice.
"If he shows remorse, then I’ll be like 'People make mistakes. You know, I’ve made plenty in my life.' He doesn’t show remorse, I want the book thrown at him. It’s the way my mom was...raised me. [To be forgiving?] Not forgiving, but understanding," Barrows-Brinegar added.
It's been more than a year that Barrows-Brinegar has felt stalled, paused in one spot. The wait for answers for her mother metaphorically measured by that book she was reading the day Michele died.
Reporter: "It looks like - by the book marker - you’re about halfway through. Do you think you’ll ever be able to read it again?"
"Not until I know when everything said and done," Barrows-Brinegar said.
In addition to motor vehicle homicide, Chaudhry is also charged with two civil infractions: a crosswalk violation and an inspection violation. Springfield Police say he was not speeding, using his phone, or under the influence when the crash happened.
