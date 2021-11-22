HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A judge dismissed criminal neglect charges against former heads of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
A Hampden Superior Court judge dismissed the criminal neglect case of former Superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Bennett Walsh and former Medical Director David Clinton over the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the state-run home, saying there was a lack of evidence their actions led to deaths.
“I never, ever thought this would happen,” said Laurie Mandeville-Beaudette, who lost her father to the virus in April.
She told Western Mass News that this battle is far from over.
“It’s really hard to believe the judicial system works this way,” said Beaudette. “The family members and I have all been talking this afternoon and we can’t understand how this could happen.”
Close to 80 veterans died from the virus in the home.
Walsh and Clinton were each indicted on 10 criminal charges. If convicted, they could have faced decades behind bars.
Court documents obtained by Western Mass News cited five veterans who were impacted by a decision to combine two dementia units as COVID cases started to climb in the home.
However, the judge’s ruling said in part:
“There is insufficient reasonably trustworthy evidence that, had these two dementia units not been merged, the medical condition of any of these five veterans would have been materially different.“
“It just makes you go through the grieving process all over again. It’s just very disappointing,” Beaudette told us. ”The family members will never let this case go away. We have suffered tremendously, and a traumatic loss all of us, and we’re beyond devastated and heartbroken and we ultimately want justice.”
Western Mass News reached out to Attorney General Maura Healey's office who told us, in part:
“We are very disappointed in today’s ruling, especially on behalf of the innocent victims and families harmed by the defendants’ actions. We are evaluating our legal options moving forward.”
Those options may come to the table as soon as Tuesday in a meeting with Beaudette and other impacted families.
“We are hoping and praying the Attorney General‘s office will appeal this decision,” Beaudette said.
Attorney General Maura Healey's office will meet with the families tomorrow virtually.
Stick with Western Mass News on air and online for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.