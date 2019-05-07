WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This weekend is commencement for UMass Amherst.
It's a busy time for local hotels as families from across the country book rooms for the event.
However, as one family found out on Sunday, they no longer have the reservation they made months ago at a local Holiday Inn.
The family told us they called the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Westfield on Sunday to extend their check-out, but it turns out they won't be checking in as the hotel is under renovation.
"It's all about Stephanie and the great accomplishment that she has made," said Judy Barry of Braintree.
Barry spoke with Western Mass News over the phone about how proud she is to bring her family two hours to UMass Amherst to watch her daughter graduate with a degree in accounting.
They are skills she no doubt learned from mom.
"We do set a budget, so we knew what the financial status was going to be for the two hotel rooms, for the family for the dinner," Judy Barry explained.
However, Barry said their plans were put on pause when she tried calling the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Westfield to extend their check-out.
"We couldn't figure out why they weren't answering the phone," Judy Barry added.
When they called customer service, "that's when they took our confirmation number and looked it up and said yes, that facility is closed," Judy Barry said.
Barry said that Intercontinental Hotels Group - Holiday Inn's parent company tried to set them up in another hotel, but the closest was an hour away.
"They don't realize that these people are booked over a year ago," Judy Barry said.
Stephanie Barry added, "I thought I was all done with my classes, so I was like no stress."
Stephanie Barry said she was able to find an AirBnB in Greenfield at the last miniute, but it's a much smaller room.
"It's like a one bedroom, double bed, and I have a family of six coming," Stephanie Barry explained.
Judy Barry said, "You plan your travels, you plan the dinner reservations, you plan the whole weekend according to where you're going to be staying."
We spoke with the manager of what used to be the Holiday Inn. He said that they still have some newly renovated rooms available as they transition to become a Hampton Inn.
"We'll do everything within our power to either house these guests. If not, we'll do everything to help them try to find a new accommodation," said Nathan Byrd, general manager of the future Hampton Inn.
Byrd said through all the different ways guests can book rooms, their parent company is responsible for reaching out
"IHG would be the ones to contact these guests directly," Byrd noted.
Judy Barry said, "I can just only imagine all the other families that are coming from further or just as far and having no notice. It's a nightmare."
Intercontinental Hotels Group said in a statement, in part:
"This independently owned and operated location was previously under a license agreement with IHG as a Holiday Inn Express branded hotel. This hotel left our system in March and is no longer licensed to operate as a Holiday Inn Express branded hotel. Our understanding is that the hotel will be able to honor reservations made while under license with us with the exception of a small number of guests (approximately four reservations). We are actively working with those individuals to help them find alternate accommodations."
