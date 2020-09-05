SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A family is searching for answers after a body was pulled from Five Mile Pond in Springfield Saturday morning.
The pond the same area they say their loved one, Daniel Brack, went missing just a few months ago, but authorities have not yet identified the body, even though his family believes it is him.
They reported him missing in late July, and on Saturday, they are have started looking for closure. Kelly LaRoe said her cousin, Daniel, went missing in late July, and her family has been looking for him ever since.
“It has been over a month that we have been searching for answers," she said. "If this does comb back as confirmed, then it will give us some closure.”
The same area police recovered the body is also where LaRoe said her cousin went missing.
"We believed his body was in the water," she said. "There have been several searchers. This is the exact location that we have focused on all of our family searches.”
Investigators said fire crews searched the water in July but found nothing...
Since then, LaRoe told Western Mass News her family has been waiting for months to find him.
"He has children, a mother. He has people who love him. It will be the beginning of a long healing process," LaRoe explained.
But she said she is hopeful her family will have answers soon. She added that she is not jumping to conclusions.
"That is the last place that he was seen, and there's no evidence of him having left from Five Mile Pond," she said. "We do believe that it will be confirmed, but I can't say that without having it confirmed. I don't want to jump ahead of the medical examiner.”
Again, authorities have not yet identified the body.
The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is currently investigating what happened and told Western Mass News the medical examiner will report the cause of death and identify the body shortly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.