WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is digging deeper into the murder of a grandfather from Ware that happened three years ago.
His family tells us his life was taken far too soon, and they're worried his killer is still out there.
“I just want them to remember how much he loved them,” daughter-in-law Amanda Dziedzinski said.
William Dziedzinski is remembered by his loved ones as a loving father and grandfather.
Amanda Dziedzinskii tells Western Mass News he was always there for her girls.
“He missed out on so much in our lives. Our children are missing out on time with their grandfather,” Amanda said.
When Amanda’s husband Eric got the call about his father's death from Ware Police, the family thought it was related to his history of heart problems.
“They were investigating, but they didn't specify what injuries there were,” Amanda explained.
But then a month later, they learned about those injuries.
“Trauma to his face and kneck and stab wounds,” Amanda recalled.
William Dziedzinski was found at his home at 24 Clinton Street in Ware on February 2, 2018. His death was ruled a homicide due to those blunt force injuries.
“We could tell when we buried him that his nose was broken,” Amanda said.
Western Mass News is getting answers on why those details weren't immediately released to the family from Ware Police Chief Shawn Crevier.
“We weren't releasing anything right away so we could have a jump on the investigation,” Chief Crevier said.
At the time Dziedzinski was living with his girlfriend and granddaughter, but Chief Crevier said there is a lack of witnesses to his murder, making it more difficult to solve.
Something the Northwestern District Attorney's Office agreed with.
“It can take years several times before cases like this are solved,” First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne said.
Gagne said they continue to investigate Dziedzinski's case daily
“There's not probable cause at this point to charge any particular individual,” Gagne said.
Chief Crevier said they don't believe there is a threat to the Ware community
“We believe it's an isolated incident,” Chief Crevier said.
So now the Northwestern DA is working with State Police who is creating a new type of tipline with a deck of cards about unsolved cases. They'll be deployed to state correctional facilities.
“On the back of each of which will be a snippet about a major crime or homicide,” Gagne said.
Gagne said they get a lot of tips through correctional houses, and it could bring a break in the case.
“Mr. Dzidenski's case with our approval and the family's blessing is going to be one of those playing cards,” Gagne explained.
He said those will be deployed soon. They're also asking anyone with information to call the DA’s Office at (413) 586-9225.
