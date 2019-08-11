WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A family vacation in Rhode Island took a turn for the worse after a large wave left a man from West Springfield temporarily paralyzed.
But thanks to the help of a good samaritan, that man is safe and recovering in the hospital.
Now the family is desperately trying to find that good samaritan, who they said saved their father's life.
On Friday, Gary Parmentier was body surfing at Misquamicut Beach just over the border in Westerly, Rhode Island, when a large wave pulled him under, breaking his neck and leaving him temporarily paralyzed.
Unable to swim Parmentier began to yell out for help.
That's when a good samaritan came to his rescue and pulled him safely to shore.
His son Steven Shapiro told Western Mass News that his father is currently still recovering in a Rhode Island hospital, but they are hopeful for a full recovery.
"Current condition is he’s just out of surgery… last time I spoke to him he was sitting upright in a chair. Going from being a quadriplegic to sitting upright in a chair and eating breakfast is huge for him," Shapiro explained.
As a Firefighter and paramedic Shapiro knows first hand the sacrifice it takes to save a life.
Moving forward the families number one goal is to find the man who saved their father's life.
They have taken to Facebook to get the word out, in hopes to find the man they describe as a middle-aged man wearing a black swimsuit.
In less than 24 hours they already have over 6 thousand shares and 700 comments, something they said is giving them hope they will soon be able to thank their father's rescuer in person.
Coming up tonight at 10 on FOX6, Western Mass News will have more from Shapiro on his father's miraculous recovery, as well as why it means so much to him to find that rescuer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.