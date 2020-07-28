SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Monday, crews were searching Five Mile Pond in Springfield after reports of a person that had gone missing in that area.
Fire crews said they did not locate anything and no longer believe the missing person is in the depths of the water.
However, that man has not been located and now, his family is speaking to Western Mass News.
Daniel Brack’s family told us they haven't seen him since 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. They said he frequently spends his weekend time at Five Mile Pond and became concerned when a friend returned, to the family, some of Brack’s important belongings.
“He would not have just left his backpack. He would not have left that, like with all of his stuff…would not have walked away from it,” said Brack’s mother, Christina Obara.
Obara told Western Mass News that her son, 36-year-old Daniel Brack, has been in contact with her nearly every day for the last year and a half. She told us over the phone that while it is normal for Brack to spend his weekends at Five Mile Pond in Springfield, she became concerned when he didn’t come back.
Obara said he was last seen Sunday afternoon and that a friend returned Brack’s backpack, containing his phone, wallet, and seizure medication.
“He can’t function without his medications. When he wakes up in the morning, he’s unsteady,” Obara noted.
Springfield Police confirm the family filed a missing person’s report, which triggered the search of Five Mile Pond Monday afternoon, but the rescuers found nothing.
Brack’s cousin, Shannon Williams, said he is a father of three.
“He’s all about the kids and he was really excited to just like get a job, doing things in the house, and being a better father, so a lot of motivation came from his kids,” Williams added.
Two days without his medication and Brack’s family is concerned about him not coming home.
“This is not Dan. He doesn’t just disappear of the face of the earth like this,” Obara added.
Brack’s other cousin, Kelly Laroe, said he has a tattoo of the word ‘Think’ on his leg in black lettering.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh added that Brack is approximately 5’11” tall and weighs 180 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact (413) 787-6300 or (413) 787-6360.
