SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An unsolved murder has a Springfield family searching for answers. The victim, William Allen, was killed back in 2017.
Police said they need cooperation from the community.
"We want to see justice for William. William, like no one else, deserves to be gunned down, life cut-off," said Pamela Smith.
There is no sense of closure for Pamela Smith, who lost her son, William Allen, over two years ago.
"To say the least...a part of us is missing forever and ever and ever, our lives will never be the same," Smith added.
Smith and her daughter, Jana, sat holding hands and spoke exclusively with Western Mass News about the day their lives changed forever.
"Totally, totally unexpected. We were awakened out of our sleep. It was early morning when it happened," Smith explained.
Western Mass News was there on August 27, 2017. Around 3 a.m., 37-year-old William Allen was shot and killed in Springfield, near Reed Village.
"A neighbor of ours knocked on the door and said that there was a body found in Reed Village and that he thought it was Will. Unfortunately, it was him," Smith said.
William is remembered as a family man, who wanted to own a restaurant one day.
"William was a...he loved life. He loved having a good time. He loved his family...had a really soft spot in his heart for children was he loved to cook
However, two years after his murder, no suspects have been arrested.
"We deserve peace, we deserve closure. The person should not be walking around free, enjoying life. Meanwhile, my brother is in the grave," Jana Allen said.
Police told Western Mass News there are leads in the case, but no one is willing to come forward.
"You have no idea what this has done to us, what this had done to me, a mother, what this had some to his sibling to his entire family," Smith noted.
Smith and her daughter are demanding justice, pleading that anyone with information about William's death to speak to police.
"The right thing is to open your mouth. We will never see an end to this if things happen and people are quiet and my question is if this was your child that you loved, would you want the person to open their mouth and tell, so I plead with whoever if you know something, tell it," Smith added.
Springfield police are asking anyone with information about the night William was killed to contact them.
Since William's death, his family has started a scholarship in his honor, including a bake sale fundraiser in his name that will be held later this month. For more information, CLICK HERE.
