SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Eleven days after a Springfield man went missing, his family said Wednesday they are now changing their search.
Out of full disclosure, Western Mass News reporter James Villalobos went to high school with Achim Bailey.
Many people have questions online about this case - with thousands now following it - and Western Mass News has been working exclusively with his family to find answers.
“I can’t understand it. I just can’t understand it. Why would somebody do this to him?” Dorothy Bailey said.
Two parents, sitting side-by-side, are patiently waiting for answers close to two weeks after their son, 23-year-old Achim Bailey, went missing.
Achim's father, Hugh Bailey, told Western Mass News that most nights he doesn’t go to sleep until 7 a.m.
“I don’t feel like I can go to sleep in the dark knowing my son is still out there,” Hugh Bailey explained.
However, Hugh is hoping the community can help bring closure.
On January 13, Achim went missing after a night out at Samuel’s at the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Bailey’s dad said that at 1:40 a.m., cameras captured Achim being escorted out of the bar. Shortly after he was seen leaving, heading towards Hall of Fame Avenue.
Springfield Police said that thanks to street cameras, they spotted Achim walk towards Boland Way, but then cameras lost sight of him as he entered a parking lot near the Memorial Bridge.
Cameras later captured someone believed to be Achim Bailey walking down the railroad tracks, heading towards the South End Bridge close to 3 a.m.
That is the last location Achim's phone would be pinged.
Bailey’s dad said that while police have been searching, so have family and friends.
“We found nothing. No body, no clue, no clothes, you know nothing that indicated that he was here or something happened, so it’s kind of like a mystery is you ask me,” Hugh Bailey noted.
A mystery that, Hugh said, simply isn’t making sense, but that someone has an answer.
“There must be something out there, someone out there that can tell us something because you can’t be seen at a certain location and 10, 11 days later, nothing. People don’t just disappear in thin air," Hugh added.
That’s why Hugh said they are now refocusing their search and beginning to look on the opposite side of where their search has been centered.
“We did pan over to the east, but now, let’s look at these cameras that we’ve been ignoring all along and let’s see if we can find something, or something that’ll get us closer to finding our son and bringing our son back home,” Hugh Bailey said.
Bailey’s parents said that they’re living in a nightmare, but they’re hoping you can help.
“Wherever he is, we just need him back home safely. It’s all we want you know so he can continue with his life all over again. We miss you, we’re just hoping you’ll come home soon,” Dorothy Bailey said.
A billboard is also going up to remind anyone with information to contact the Springfield Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.