(WGGB/WSHM) -- As state health officials turn their efforts toward controlling coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes, families with loved ones in those facilities are continuing to voice their concerns.
The latest numbers from the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home COVID-19 outbreak are in.
- 21 veterans have died
- 15 tested positive for COVID-19
- 3 tests are pending
- 2 are negative
- 1 is unknown
State officials confirm that all of the residents still at the facility have been tested and 59 of them tested positive. The remaining 160 residents are negative.
We are also tracking numbers from another long-term care community with a COVID-19 outbreak.
JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow tells us they have 33 positive cases in their facility.
One family said they didn’t feel like they were informed about the virus’s presence in the building until it was too late.
Cynthia Bastis said her father, Richard, started showing symptoms last Monday morning.
“We didn’t know this until later at night when they called us to let us know that he was vomiting up large amounts of blood,” Bastis explained.
Bastis told Western Mass News over the phone that Richard was brought to the hospital, where she said he was tested for COVID-19.
“My father tested positive for the corona,” Bastis noted.
Fearing he caught the virus at the facility, Bastis said she called JGS Lifecare to ask if there were any positive cases inside. She said their response was limited.
“It would only be if somebody happens to die from it, that they can mention it,” Bastis said.
Western Mass News reached out to JGS Lifecare to ask what their policy is when it comes to communicating with families about possible cases of COVID-19 among residents.
However, in a more general statement sent on Thursday, the president said, in part:
“To protect resident confidentiality, we are only able to speak to designated family members and have asked them to more broadly communicate with other interested parties if appropriate.
Bastis said “It’s terrible. We can’t see him. We can’t talk to him. We can’t visit.”
Bastis's father remains hospitalized. She said his organs are shutting down and he doesn't have much time left. It’s time she and her family won't be able to spend with him in person.
It’s a separation bridged by only a phone call to Richard, through a nurse.
“She took the phone over to him and put it in his ear, so we could basically say our last goodbyes,” Bastis said.
JGS Lifecare told Western Mass News late Friday in an updated statement:
While we could not share details about other patients and staff, our communication team at JGS Lifecare called emergency contacts of all our residents within 24 hours of finding out the results to inform them that we had positive cases in the building.”
The president of JGS Lifecare added that the communication to families went out on March 27.
