SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A mother of two was murdered in 2000 and investigators still haven't caught her killer.
Now, the family and the Hampden County District Attorney are pleading for the public’s help for anyone with information to come forward.
The mystery surrounding Karen Soucie’s murder still remains and now, her two children are speaking out and fighting for justice.
November 3, 2000 is a day that would change Brandon Soucie and his sister, Jenna Moore’s, lives forever.
“She always made sure that we knew we were loved. She was fun, she was energetic, she was full of personality, but at the same time, she was quiet,” Moore said.
Investigators said that Karen's landlord found her body in the bathroom after noticing her car hadn't moved for two days from her Berkshire Avenue apartment in Springfield.
Jenna was just 12 years old and Brandon was 14.
“We don’t want her case to be another Springfield, Massachusetts number on some tally board,” Moore added.
Brandon Soucie said, “I hate going to The Big E, you know, because I could have walked by someone this person.”
Karen's killer has never been caught.
Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni sat down with Western Mass News to give insight into the investigation.
“Leads were really very few and far between. A lot of work was done, a very significant file was developed, along with persons of interest and so forth. Forensics material, given the technology at the time, it was preserved to the extent that any existed,” Gulluni explained.
Unfortunately, Gulluni said no suspects ever came forward in the course of the investigation. Fast forward to more than 20 years later, his office is asking for the public’s help.
“We believe that there is someone out there who knows something and we want take information and tips from the public. We have a text tip hotline to appeal to the public,” Gulluni added.
Karen's two children flip though photos, which are some of the best memories they have to together as a family. They echo Gulluni’s message.
“Somebody has heard something. Somebody had saw something…just there is information out there,” Brandon Soucie said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Department homicide unit at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
