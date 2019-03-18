SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A weekend crash that sent a truck into a home in Springfield has left a man without the use of his wheelchair ramp.
Now, his family is speaking out.
“I heard some tires squealing. It’s a pretty common occurrence here and all of a sudden, I just heard a crash and I wasn’t sure if they hit the pole or the house," said Scott Maxwell Jr.
On Sunday afternoon, Maxwell heard a loud bang at his in-laws home on East Street in Springfield. When he looked outside, he discovered a truck had hit a telephone pole then crashed into his father-in-law’s wheelchair ramp.
Maxwell shared security camera video with Western Mass News, which shows the pickup truck hitting the home and two occupants are seen running from the vehicle.
The homeowners told Western Mass News that they believed the truck hit the pole on the passenger side, spun out of control, and then landed right on their property.
That’s when Maxwell sprung into action.
“I was furious, so I was screaming at them to get back here and they kept running, so I took off after them,” Maxwell explained.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News that the four suspects in the truck got away. State Police added that the truck was reported stolen out of Ludlow.
Left behind is the broken ramp and Maxwell’s mother-in-law, Debbie Gore, said that it’s the only way her husband can get out of the house.
“So if he has to go to the doctors or he volunteers two days a week at Mercy, where was employed for 40 years, so right now, he’s housebound," Gore noted.
The Gore's insurance company estimated the damage to be about $2,000 and they’ll need to pay a $1,000 deductible.
However, beyond the money, the loss of the ramp is sentimental for Gore family since their friends and family helped to build it in the first place.
“We’ve already had about four or five people from the original crew who built they deck they already called and messaged me and said let me know when,” Gore added.
The family hopes to get the ramp repaired as soon as possible.
