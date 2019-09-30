HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Six people are without a home after a fire on Fairfield Avenue in Holyoke Saturday night.
But the support the family is receiving from neighbors, local businesses and strangers are immeasurable.
Roger and Janet Langevin lived in the house here since 1978.
They were here Saturday evening with their son Phil, nephew Riley, his girlfriend Breena and their seven-month-old son.
While more than 40 years of memories here are now gone the family said they still have a lot to be grateful for.
"You know you don't think it's your house," Phil Langevin explained.
South Hadley High School teacher Philip Langevin said he was on a walk with his seven-month-old god-nephew Saturday evening when he came home to a street full of fire trucks in Holyoke.
"As I got closer more cars and trucks were pulling up from police and fire. I had to cross the street and when I crossed the street I saw the entire front of my house in bright orange flame, smoke pouring out by then," Phil Langevin said.
Upstairs on the second floor Phil's nephew, Riley and his girlfriend Breena.
Breena spoke with Western Mass News over Facetime from the eastern part of the state where they are staying with family.
"We heard the smoke alarm go off, we thought maybe someone was cooking. We went over to the door and all we saw was black smoke coming up from the stairs. We shut the door. I went to go grab a blanket to see if I could walk down there, but we thought the smoke would be too thick. We ended up just having to go out the balcony porch and by the time we even got to the balcony porch our room was practically filled with smoke," Breena said.
Breena and her boyfriend Riley were able to escape the smoke and flames from the second floor thanks to a neighbor who ran over with a ladder.
Phil's parents, Roger and Janet also got out safely.
But the family said their dog died in the fire, their outdoor cat is still unaccounted for and their home was destroyed.
"Everyone was out and that was a blessing. And a blessing that I was walking the baby and the baby didn't have to be anywhere near it, get smoke inhalation," Phil Langevin said.
But several local businesses, community members and even strangers have stepped up to help the family.
A GoFundMe page was created by Jennifer Chateauneuf at Nick's Nest Ice Cream and has raised more than $20,000 in less than 48 hours.
"This is what Holyoke's about. When something awful happens we try to rally around who it happened to. Seeing all the support on Facebook we just wanted to be a part of it. So today and tomorrow's ice creams sales, 100% are going to go the Langevin family," Chateauneuf said.
"I’ve learned that Holyoke, South Hadley, the surrounding areas, the people here are some of the best you could ever hope for. The amount of support from my neighborhood alone, people that I knew in the slightest of way possible, neighbors who are down the street who live nowhere near me sending well wishes, asking if they can do anything, opening their doors, trying to help out in any way they can. There are no words for it," Phil Langevin said.
The Holyoke Fire Department said the fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.
In addition to Nick's Nest Ice Cream sales helping the family, they are also acting as a location for people to donate any clothes, baby good or items.
Coming up on Western Mass News at 6 on ABC40 we dig deeper into the challenges firefighters faced with the city's fire hydrants and low water pressure.
If anyone is interested in donating to the GoFundMe page you can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.